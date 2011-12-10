This pop-up blog aims to teach journalists the minimum they need to know to write clean copy – specifically, how to type, edit, save, receive, and transmit copy in which every character comes through unscathed. If you’ve ever had quotation marks turn dumb or accented letters drop out of a story, or if you’ve scratched your head at how to write a fraction or I♥NY , this blog is for you.

(The article will soon be broken up into sections for convenience, but I had to get it out the door. The article was commissioned by A List Apart, which then spiked it despite the article’s being exactly what was promised.)